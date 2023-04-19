Calciopoli, Gianfelice Facchetti: yet another opportunity offered to mystify

On Monday, Reports returned to talking about Calciopoli. After Massimo Moratti’s comment (“What I feel like saying is that it’s all bullshit”), Gianfelice Facchetti, son of the former vice president and flag of Inter, in the past few hours he has published an Instagram outburst in relation to what he defines as “the umpteenth opportunity offered to mystify, throw it in the caciara and mix the cards” on the history of Calciopoli. This is her post on social media

Calciopoli, Gianfelice Facchetti: “I was there and I don’t forget”

“I wear it like a medal on my chest, one of those things to be proud of: having been among the few witnesses (“de relato”) in the Naples trial that led to the stand and convicted, the clique (put your names!) that dominated our national football . I do it today, once more, as I witness theyet another opportunity offered to mystify, throw it in caciara and shuffle the cards. Nothing new under the sun in this strange country, where one is indignant for 24 hours and then forgets to start over because everyone has a family (old friends are always ready to lend a hand). It’s an atavistic vice, forgetful without care that we are, what are we surprised by? Scandals return punctually and cyclically because in the golden world of football no one ever wants to get to the bottom of it, today as then. The direct witnesses at that time took it all back! “And if they don’t let me train anymore?”, “And if they don’t let me write anymore? What if they don’t call me back on TV?”, “And if I can’t find a team….?”….Little men …where were you? I was there and I don’t forget“.





