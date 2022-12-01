Home page World

Patrick Huljina

Angler Andy Hackett with his huge “goldfish”. © Screenshot/Facebook/Bluewater Lakes

Goldfish are known as pets in aquariums or ponds. A British angler hooked a huge specimen in France.

Rosnay-l’Hôpital – British angler Andy Hackett may have caught the catch of his life in early November. In the “Bluewater Lakes” the 42-year-old pulled a huge “goldfish” ashore. The magnificent specimen has been living in a fishing lake in northern France for around 20 years and is considered difficult to catch.

Angler catches huge “goldfish”: He weighs more than 30 kilos – “pure luck”

In a Facebook post, the Bluewater Lakes congratulated Hackett on his extraordinary catch. “The carrot”, as the fish is called in it, weighs around 30.5 kilograms. The matter turned out to be correspondingly difficult: it took him around 25 minutes to land the fish, the angler reported to the British Daily Mail. In Germany, an angler managed an even bigger catch: he pulled a giant catfish weighing 100 kilos out of the Rhine.

“I knew it was a big fish when it bit and swam from side to side,” Hackett said. When the fish came to the surface of the water not too far from the shore, he saw that it was orange. “I always knew the carrot was in there, but I never thought I’d catch it,” explained the Brit. It was “brilliant” to catch the huge fish, but also “pure luck,” admitted the 42-year-old. Also draw at the ponds in Munich and the surrounding area Anglers always catch big fish out of the water.

Bluewater Lakes: “The Carrot” has been living in the fishery for 20 years

Bluewater Lakes manager Jason Cowler explained Daily Mail, they put “the carrot” in the lake around 20 years ago to offer customers “something different” for fishing. The animal is a hybrid species of a leather carp and a koi carp that are traditionally at least partially orange.

Since it was released, the fish has continued to grow and has only very rarely been caught. Now Cowler could see that the animal was “in the best of health”. He congratulated Hackett on a “great catch”. The angler himself dropped the huge “goldfish” after several Commemorative photos and videos common to fishermen, by the way swimming back into the depths of the lake. And celebrated his special catch – very British – with a cup of tea. (ph)