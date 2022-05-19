Brian Fernández was one of the last Necaxa strikers who commanded fear and respect. The striker originally from Santa Fe arrived at the Rayos in mid-2018, from Racing de Avellaneda, and in just under a year he became a vital element for the Hidrocálidos’ offense. Due to his outstanding performance, Fernández attracted the interest of Tigres, América and Cruz Azul, three of the most powerful teams in Liga MX.
However, the Portland Timbers, of Major League Soccer (MLS), was the squad that bid the strongest to acquire the services of the Argentine striker. The American team put on the table the incredible amount of 10 million dollars. It seemed that everything was smiling at Brian Fernández, however, during this period, the soccer player faced old demons again and fell into addictions again.
During his stay at the Rayos, the soccer player mentioned that every week the club did anti-doping tests on him. Fernández had tested positive for cocaine in 2015 when he was part of Racing.
Shortly after arriving in MLS, the footballer, who got off to a good start with the Timbers, was discharged due to personal and health problems. In November 2019, the league terminated his contract after the player failed to comply with the substance abuse program. The soccer player sought help and in January 2020, as a free player, he signed with Colón de Santa Fe.
On his return to Argentine soccer, Fernández again displayed erratic behavior and relapsed, causing him to miss training. In March 2021 he was loaned to Club Ferro Carril Oeste and in February 2022 he was loaned to Club Social y Deportivo Madryn.
According to the most recent reports from the local media, the Argentine striker is currently hospitalized due to a new relapse in substance abuse. According to these reports, Fernández had not attended his training for several days and a friend found him in very bad condition.
These reports indicate that Brian Fernández left the hospital, but had to return. His status is reserved, which has generated concern in his family and his close environment.
