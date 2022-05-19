The Callisto Protocol, an image from the game

The Callisto Protocol is the protagonist of the new issue of Game Informer, being the game of cover and the subject of an in-depth special which also includes two new ones images for the interesting and highly anticipated sci-fi horror from one of the authors of Dead Space.

The editors of the magazine note spoke with Glen Schofield and other developers of Striking Distance Studios, the new team founded by the designer together with other industry veterans, in an interview obviously focused entirely on The Callisto Protocol, which is about to represent the new event of great importance in the field of games horror.

The kinship with Dead Space, which appears clear looking at the curriculum of Schofield and the others, evidently also emerges from the characterization of the game, as these two new images also demonstrate.





The Callisto Protocol, an illustration

It is a horror in a sci-fi settingwhich mixes technological elements, organic nightmares and metaphysical elements in a truly disturbing mix, as fans of the late EA series well know.

The Callisto Protocol tells the history by Jacob Lee struggling with the exploration of the maximum security prison on Callisto, the second largest moon of Jupiter, which contains unspeakable horrors.





The Callisto Protocol, the cover dedicated by Game Informer

An official presentation of the game should take place shortly, considering what was recently reported by the developers, unless they were referring to the Game Informer special. In recent days they have also claimed that horror will be “scary, dark, disturbing and unpleasant”.