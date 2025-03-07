Justin Gaethje He is one of the most ‘lethal’ fighters of mixed martial arts (MMA). The Lightweight UFC fighter is known for his ability to knock out his opponents through his powerful hit. In fact, 19 of its 25 professional victories have been led by a technical KO or KO. This Saturday, the American will face Rafael Fiziev, seeking to make a last race towards the title of the light weight, division of which he was even interim champion in 2020.

While UFC 313 fighters, which is celebrated this March 8 in Las Vegas, conduct their protocol interviews, Gaethje has opened the door to the possibility of associating with the FBI, the US research and intelligence agency. And it is that the director of the entity, Kash Patel, is studying the possibility of hiring coaches of the UFC to reinforce the skills of its martial arts and personal defense agents, something that seduces him to the ex -champion interim.

“If the FBI needs someone to go out and do justice, I would love to be part of that team”Gaethje said in a talk with TMZ Sport. The newly appointed director discussed the idea during his first videoconference with the supervisors of the 55 FBI offices. It is public information that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is a great fan of mixed martial arts, a sport that has not stopped growing in recent years and from which Spain already has a world champion, Ilia Topuria, who conquered the UFC title in February 2024.

This sport combines numerous combat disciplines such as boxing, Muay Thai, the Olympic struggle or judo that, according to the Trump administration, could now serve to improve the skills in personal defense for the agents of the research and intelligence agency. So much is the attachment of the US president for this sport that attended one of the UFC events in New York, a few days after his electoral victory, sitting next to the Octagon next to his friend Dana White.









During the call, Patel said that Dan Bongino, a podcaster whom Trump appointed FBI deputy director, is a big UFC fan and that he inspired Patel to try the training. The director of the FBI added that it seems “great” and that it is exploring “an association between the FBI and the UFC.”