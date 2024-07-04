The Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”) and HONOR, a global technology leader, recently announced a partnership on the occasion of the Esports World Cup, the world’s largest gaming festival to be hosted this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In fact, starting Starting July 3, the Esports World Cup will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming enthusiasts. In Boulevard City, esports fans will be able to see their Favorite athletes and clubs compete in 22 gaming leagues to win a share of more than $60 million up for grabsthe largest prize pool in esports history.

The HONOR 200 Pro will be the official smartphone of the EWC, leveraging the device’s cutting-edge technology to enhance the mobile gaming experience such as Free Fire, Honor of Kings, and the women’s ML:BB tournament.

“We are thrilled to join forces with HONOR as our partner for the Esports World Cup.“, CEO Ralf Reichert told the Esports World Cup Foundation. “EWC athletes demand the absolute best in gaming technology, as it is essential to maintaining competitive integrity and delivering an unparalleled experience. The HONOR 200 Pro is an exceptional smartphone, equipped with cutting-edge technology that exceeds the high standards set by EWC athletes. We look forward to seeing its incredible performance this summer in Riyadh“. The HONOR 200 Pro according to the note stands out for its exceptional features, designed to satisfy both professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 series mobile platform, the device promises smooth graphics performance and instant responsiveness, essential for high-level gaming. The 5200 mAh battery guarantees long hours of gaming, while the advanced cooling system ensures that the device maintains an optimal temperature even during prolonged sessions.

“HONOR is very honored to be part of this great competition by providing the latest model HONOR 200 Pro“, said Dr. Ray, CMO of HONOR. “With consumers as the focus, HONOR strives to deliver products that deliver superior experience and high performance, especially among gamers. Our technology enables gamers to push their limits and reach new heights in their gaming journey. We look forward to seeing esports athletes compete using the HONOR 200 Pro“.