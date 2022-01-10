Abdel Latif Youssef told Sky News Arabia: “The artist’s health condition began to improve somewhat compared to the previous days. His temperature decreased, breathing became normal, and the rate of oxygen in the blood also became normal, but he is still in isolation until now.”

Symptoms of the disease

Abdel-Latif explained that the symptoms began to appear on Abdel-Rahman Abu Zahra 4 days ago, as he felt very hot, coughing and continuous approach (difficulty breathing), which forced them to transfer him to the isolation department at Agouza Hospital in Cairo, to receive full care.

And he added, “We did all the necessary tests 3 days ago, and the result showed that he was infected with the Corona virus,” noting that the able artist will perform the second swab after 4 days, to ensure his recovery or whether he is still infected with the virus..

He added: “The last of his artworks that Abu Zahra was filming is the drama series (Family Issue) with the artist Majid Al-Kadwani, in addition to a number of radio works,” explaining that Abu Zahra did not leave his house except for the utmost necessity; In addition, before he showed symptoms, he took the third dose of the vaccine 3 weeks ago.

And about the Egyptian artist’s denial in some previous press statements that he was infected with the virus, his business manager said: “Abu Zahra does not know yet that he is infected with the Corona virus, as we hid from him all that does not grieve, and we told him that it was a simple cold, but he must remain in the hospital to check on his health.” .