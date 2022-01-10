LONDON (agencies) – The luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, announced today, Monday, that it achieved record sales during 2021, supported by sales of the “Ghost” model, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the British PA Media agency quoted the company as saying that it sold 5,586 cars last year, an increase of 49% compared to 2020. The company indicated that there is “a great demand for all models, especially the Ghost and Cullinan.

The company, headquartered in Goodwood in West Sussex, continues to develop the first electric car “Spectre”, which is scheduled to be launched on the market in the last quarter of 2023. The company’s CEO, Torsten Muller Oetvos, described 2021 as “exceptional” for Rolls-Royce.

He added, “We have sold more cars than ever before in the company’s 117-year history, in light of an unprecedented demand for all products in every global market.”

“These are encouraging results as we prepare for the historic launch of the Specter, our first electric car,” he said.