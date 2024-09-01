Ciudad Juarez.- The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the manner in which a woman was injured on Saturday night in the Los Ojitos neighborhood.

The State Investigation Agency (AEI) learned of the incident that occurred in a house on Vista Peñafiel and Vista Ojo de León streets, around 11:00 p.m.

The woman apparently handled a homemade weapon and used it to self-harm her abdomen, causing a wound and profuse bleeding, a ministerial police officer said.

The woman was taken to a Pronaf hospital, where investigators went to find out more details about how she was injured.