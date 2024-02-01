Hamilton in Ferrari in 2025, Toto Wolff's comment

There Mercedes has made it official that the collaborative relationship with Lewis Hamilton will end at the end of 2024. The 'two-year' renewal announced last summer was therefore halved even before the presentation of the W15. Ferrari is waiting for the English driver.

Hamilton and Mercedes will therefore go in search of the seventh title together – the eighth in total for Lewis – in the season now upon us, the last for the Stevenage driver as a driver of the Three-Pointed Star after joining Mercedes in 2013. Toto Wolff commented this bolt from the blue like this: “In terms of a team-driver partnership, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has ever seen, and that is something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew that our partnership would come to an end at some point, and that day has arrived. We accept Lewis' decision in seeking a new challenge, our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate. For the moment, however, we still have one season to play together and we are focused on 2024.”

One possibility from a 2025 perspective for Mercedes is to promote Italian talent in F1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who joined the Mercedes academy in 2019 and is ready to make his F2 debut in 2024 at the age of 18. If this were the case, Mercedes would complete a pair of drivers who grew up in the academy given that George Russell is also a product of the Brackley academy.