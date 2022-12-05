The well-known actor of Don Matteo, Simone Montedoro was forced to abandon acting several years ago due to a tumor

Simone Montedoro he is a loved and followed actor, known in particular thanks to one of the most famous TV series on Rai 1, Don Matteo. For eight seasons, he played the role of Captain Giulio Tommasi. But why did he leave the entertainment world?

Sometimes, life comes with unexpected news that turns everything upside down. And that’s exactly what happened to the well-known actor. He was forced to give up acting after one unpleasant diagnosis.

The unexpected diagnosis

Simone Montedoro discovered, in 2004, that he had the Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is a malignant tumor which attacks the lymphatic system.

Unlike many years ago, medicine today is able to help patients suffering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After the medical diagnosis, the Don Matteo actor started the hard and long battle to get his life back.

At every step, in front of every obstacle, at his side there has always been his partner Laura Carnival. They weren’t easy years, but in the end every piece started to fall back into place. In 2014, Simone Montedoro also became father of little Matteo.

Simone Montedoro returns to acting

He got up and even managed to go back to doing what he loved so much, to act.

He also reappeared in one special bet of Don Matteo, playing the role of Captain Tommasi. Several times, Montedoro has confessed how much that character is remained in his heart. He will always be grateful for having had the honor of working with such great actors as Terence Hill and Nino Frassica.

He is a character who will always remain in my heart. I had the opportunity to work with great actors such as Terence Hill and Nino Frassica, with whom I had achieved an excellent balance in terms of comedy. I also got along great with the rest of the cast.

In 2017, the actor participated in Dancing with the Stars and two years later, in 2019, he conducted Before Festivals with Anna Ferzetti.

In 2021, he participated in the second edition of the The masked singer with the teddy bear mask and as a contestant a Such and Which Show.