Company group “MEDIA1” and the company Mercury Content, founded by producer Eduard Iloyan, announce a partnership and the launch of the federal entertainment channel “SUN”. A TV channel for a wide family audience – children and their parents, will begin broadcasting at 6 am on December 14, 2022. The partners appointed a well-known media manager as the general producer of SOLNTSE Ruben Oganesyanwhich has a unique experience in creating several successful media assets.

#MEDIA1 #include #SUN #December