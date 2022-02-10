Vittoria Pierini, the little girl born two years after her father’s death

Miracle of life a Civitanova Marche in the province of Maceratathe wife of the basketball player Vittorio Pieriniwho died at the age of 38 in June 2020 due to a terrible accident on the motorway after a violent impact with a truck on the A24, in Abruzzo, gave birth to a little girl thanks to artificial insemination, using his partner’s frozen semen, deposited just before his death, because the couple was trying to have a child. The wife, Francesca Polli – reads the press – has decided to proceed with the system anyway. The daughter Victorywas born two years after the accident that killed her father, as if it were the the result of a very long pregnancy.

Pierini – continues La Stampa – he was the “flag” and captain of the Recanati Basket. Mamma Francesca writes on Facebook: “I will not read her the usual storybooks, I will talk to her aboutlove that has united us forever“. This is the technical explanation of the complicated procedure done on Francesca.” We have prepared a technology that allows a rare eggs And limp sperms to meet in a small paradise where things are simpler. In vitro. Where they can join without difficulty. Once the interlocking has taken place, we carefully put the embryo back into the uterus and cross our fingers. But for this seemingly simple process to take place, the woman is subjected to fierce and painful hormone treatmentswhich bear no resemblance to the traditional practice leading to conception“.

