Immigration The report of the Ministry of the Interior was completed, Minister Mikkonen supports the one-off legalization of the paperless – the center and the SDP immediately collide: “The Ministry of the Interior can find out what it wants”

The Ministry of the Interior has completed a study that has provoked extensive discussion in advance, examining the situation of persons who have been without a right of residence in Finland for a long time.

In the Ministry of the Interior has completed extensive

a report which has provoked a debate in advance,

which examines the situation of persons who have been without a right of residence in Finland for a long time.

The Ministry of the Interior has examined, among other things, the conditions under which their stay in Finland could be justified to be legalized and how that would be done in that case.

In the report outlines a possible one-off solution by a separate law for a group to be defined separately. They could apply for a residence permit for, for example, six months.

According to the Ministry, the target group could be persons who have applied for asylum in Finland no later than 31 December 2016 and who are staying in Finland without a residence permit when the law enters into force.

“One possibility could be to limit the target group to families with children. The procedure would be temporary so that a residence permit could be applied for, for example, for six months. The preconditions for the permit could be that the person has resided in Finland almost continuously after making the application for asylum and has not committed any crimes, ”the Ministry of the Interior says in a press release.

Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) supports one-off legalization.

“Such a one-off legalization would be a humane solution that recognizes the vulnerable position of the paperless. It would also be in the interests of the state and society to reduce the gray economy and labor exploitation, ”he said.

“However, if there is not enough support for one-off legalization, relief must be sought elsewhere. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is currently preparing a government proposal on paperless health care. Securing the status of undocumented children is a matter of particular urgency. “

The report also examines whether a solution to the situation of long-term residents could be found by amending the existing provisions of the Aliens Act. The conclusion is that it would be difficult in a way that would significantly affect the situation of the people targeted by the study.

The benefits of one-off legalization are that it could reduce the current workload and reception costs of the Finnish Immigration Service.

According to the conclusions of the study, it would not be a driving force, as it would be a one-off solution for long-term residents.

Sdp’s and downtown groups in the parliamentary administrative committee immediately knocked out the investigation.

“Within the limits of its own competence, the Ministry is allowed to find out what it wants, but from the point of view of a sustainable immigration policy, the groups of the SDP and the central administration do not see the sense of legalizing the 3,000 illegal residents presented in the report. Such a decision would be an exception to the common Nordic line and thus contrary to the government’s program, ”the press release states.

Even in the opposition, the Basic Finns have criticized the idea of ​​legalization even before the study was completed. The matter aroused

sparking debate in parliament

before the turn of the year.

Read more: Basic Finns asked during question time whether the government is preparing residence permits for the undocumented, Mikkonen: It’s about the survey, not the preparation

In Finland the ministry estimates that there are just under 3,000 people who have applied for asylum in 2015-2016 or earlier and who are still in the asylum system or for whom the latest final negative decision has been made in the near future.

About ten percent of them are children who are in the country with their parents.

The story is being updated