Former US head Trump: the conflict in Ukraine began due to disrespect for Biden

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the annual address of the country's current leader Joe Biden to Congress. On the social network Truth Social, he spoke out on the issues that the head of the White House raised in his speech.

In particular, Trump saw Biden as to blame for the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. The former US president believed that the crisis became inevitable due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's disrespect for Biden.

This would never have happened under the Trump administration, and in four years it still hasn't! Donald Trumpformer US President

Trump called Biden Putin's puppet

Trump recalled that Democrats accused him of not being tough enough towards Russia. However, the ex-president remindedthat it was he who consistently advocated stopping the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which, according to him, was “the most important source of income for Russia.”

He said that I worshiped the Russian leader. And he [Байден] gave them everything, including Ukraine. I took Nord Stream 2, he gave it to them! He was Putin's puppet [председателя КНР] Xi Jinping and almost any other leader! Donald Trumpformer US President

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / Kremlin / Sputnik / Reuters

Back in 2021, before the start of the special military operation (SVO), Trump stated that he was able to seriously complicate the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and the current Washington administration led by Joe Biden is not interfering with the implementation of the project.

Trump said that he spoke with Putin about the beginning of the Northern Military District

In a 2023 interview with Fox News, Trump talked about his relationship with Putin. The former American leader recalled that he had friendly but strict relations with the Russian president.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

According to the former head of state, he does not like to brag about such things, but Putin supposedly understood under him that it was impossible to start a military defense system in Ukraine. At the same time, Trump claims that the two leaders had a “very friendly conversation” about Ukraine. “I talked to him about it, I said, ‘You better not do this,’” Trump recalled.

The journalist asked why Trump was so confident that he could stop the Ukrainian conflict. “Because he knew not to mess with me,” Trump said. The politician added: “I don’t want to say that.”