03/08/2024 – 8:53

Banks' free credit concessions fell 9.5% in January compared to December, to R$486.1 billion, the Central Bank (BC) reported this Friday, 8th. In the last 12 months up to January, the increase was 4.1%. This data does not take seasonal adjustments into account.

In credit for individuals, concessions rose 3.1% in January, to R$280.4 billion. In the 12 months up to January, there was an increase of 9.0%. In the case of legal entities, concessions fell 22.4% in January compared to December, to R$205.7 billion. In the 12 months up to January, there was a decline of 1.2%.

The total stock of credit operations in the financial system fell 0.3% in January, to R$5.776 trillion. According to data released by the Central Bank, the balance increased by 7.6% in the 12 months ended in January. In comparison with December, there was an increase of 1.0% in inventory for individuals and a decline of 2.3% in inventory for legal entities.

According to the BC, the stock of free credit fell 1.0% in the first month of 2024, while earmarked credit increased 0.6%.

In free credit, there was a 1.1% increase in the balance for individuals in January. For companies, the stock fell 3.7% in the period.

The BC also reported that total credit operations in relation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased from 53.3% to 52.8% from December to January.