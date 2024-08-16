A sixty-eight-year-old man lost his life following a domestic accident. The man was on a ladder to clean the windows of the condominium where he lived

Tragic accident this morning, August 16, in Montecchio. A man of 68 years old he lost his life following a fall from a stairs. Despite the rescue efforts, it was enough to save this man’s life.

ambulance; photo from archive

This morning around 9:30 a tragic accident shook the inhabitants of Montecchioin the province of Reggio Emilia. A sixty-eight-year-old man died following a domestic accident. The man, Joseph Masonipassed away atMajor Hospital of Parma after he had been hospitalized following a terrible fall from the ladder. Giuseppe this morning around 9:30 was on a ladder and was busy cleaning the windows of the apartment building where he lives in via Gondar 44 in Montecchio. Suddenly Giuseppe lost his balance and fell to the ground.

Wooden staircase; photo from the archive

The dynamics of the accident

The impact with the ground was very violent, the man hit his head and remained unconscious for the entire time. The fall, which occurred from a height of about 6 meterscaused several internal injuries to the man. Immediate help was provided by 118, which sent an ambulance from the Croce Arancione and the air rescue from Parma to the scene, which transported the injured man to the Maggiore hospital in Parma. Giuseppe’s conditions immediately appeared very serious. Unfortunately, the man is deceased around 11 inside the hospital. Also on site are the Carabinieri to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

Read also: Italian champion falls during a race and hits her head: how is the 19-year-old doing?

Helicopter rescue; photo from the archive

This is unfortunately yet another accident that occurs inside Italian homes. Many times these accidents occur due to distractions or human errors, but in other cases fate decides for us. Giuseppe’s is only the latest in a long list of names that never seems to end despite all our efforts. The entire community joins in grief with the family in this moment of suffering and sadness.