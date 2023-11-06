The surprise came over a customer of a second-hand store in Florida. While shopping for accessories to celebrate Halloween, she came across a skull. After suspecting that it was not a prop and observing it closely, he discovered that it was human remains. The discovery of this horrifying fact led to a police investigation.

During the Halloween celebration that took place last week, all kinds of costumes and details were seen. For this reason, the stores that sell this type of items received visits from many people. That’s what a man was in the city of Fort Myers, when he noticed the striking detail.

A human skull appeared in a Florida store

The discovery was made thanks to the fact that the client of the place is an anthropologist. Given his knowledge, He noticed that the skull exhibited in the place was not a prop, but rather corresponded to a human skeleton. From there, he notified the police authorities who conducted an investigation. After analyzing it, it was confirmed that the piece indeed corresponded to the remains of a person.

According to the police report, which was compiled by WFLA, The store owner claimed that the skull had been found in a warehouse that he bought years ago and that since then the item was on display. However, until now no one had noticed the fact that he is human.

Photo: Lee County Police (Courtesy WFLA)

Despite the strange circumstances surrounding the case and the suspicion raised by the fact of having human remains displayed in a store, based on the investigation they carried out, the police authorities stated that they found no evidence of a link to any criminal act.