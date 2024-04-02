A bad accident It was registered this Monday, in ehe municipality of San Juan del Río, Querétaro, where the driver of aThe truck tried to beat the train and ended up being dragged by the heavy machine, causing an explosion.

The events occurred after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, on the roads that are located between the town of San Javier and the San Gil subdivision, in San Juan del Río.

Both the train operator and residents of the area reported to the 911 Emergency System to deal with the mishap.

Local media detailed that the driver of the truck wanted to outrun the train, passing through a clandestine route. However, the heavy machine dragged the vehicle for at least 500 meters until it could stop.

After this, the truck ended up completely dismantled and after a few minutes it exploded, causing a fire that left the vehicle burned and the train engine with damage to one side.

(Photo: SJR Civil Protection)

Likewise, it was reported that the driver managed to jump out of the truck before it completely caught fire. After the arrival of the National Guard Division Forces, the man was detained.

Elements of volunteer firefighters and Civil Protection were mobilized to the scene of the events, who were in charge of controlling the fire.

(Photo: SJR Civil Protection)

Regarding the driver, it was said that he is in good health despite the fact that the flames rose to the top of the train.

Finally, a crane from the Kansas City company was requested to remove the unit, which also ended up with a charred side.