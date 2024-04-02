Turkey | Almost 30 people died in a building fire in Istanbul

The fire started during the repair work in the basement of the 16-story building.

At least 29 people were killed and one injured in a building fire in Istanbul on Tuesday, officials said.

The number of victims of the fire, which started a little before one o'clock in the afternoon, kept rising as the evening went on, as new victims were found or those who were taken to the hospital died of their injuries.

The fire started in the basement of a 16-story building in Gayrettepe, Beşiktaş district. Downstairs was a nightclub that was being renovated.

Everyone at the construction site was killed in the fire.

Authorities issued five arrest warrants after the crash. Among those wanted were, for example, the owner of the nightclub and its manager.