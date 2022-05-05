United States described this Thursday to Dairo Antonio Úsuga, aka OttonielWhat one of the most dangerous drug dealers in the world that had been sowing death and terror both in Colombia and in that country.

During a press conference organized a few hours after his extradition, the Attorney General for the Eastern District of New YorkBreon Peace, applauded his arrival on American soil to face justice.

“He thought himself untouchable until now. He murdered without mercy, and violence was his currency. This leader of the Gulf Cartel is responsible for sending tons of cocaine to the United States, accumulated billions of dollars and built an army that killed and kidnapped to hundreds of people,” Peace said.

Alias ​​Otoniel is extradited. First images held by the US

The Prosecutor, during his intervention, He committed himself to Colombians and the victims of the capo that there will be justice in this case and that the “whole truth” of his crimes will be known.

“Today he will finally face justice”Peace continued after reading the charges that have been brought against him by this prosecution: forming a criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to produce and distribute cocaine with the intent of getting it to the United States.

For her part, Anne Milgram, administrator of the DEA, emphasized that her extradition sent a clear message to the criminals of the world: “We will stop at nothing to dismantle organizations that traffic in poisondestabilize countries and affect the security of the United States.”

Milgram also insisted that international cartels such as ‘Otoniel’ are responsible for the drug epidemic in the United States.

We will stop at nothing to dismantle organizations that traffic in poison

before a question on whether Otoniel will be allowed to participate in the investigations that follow him in ColombiaPeace said that will continue to cooperate with the Colombian authorities on many fronts. He also thanked the work of the national government to achieve his arrest.

Ricky Patel, the agent in charge of the case, also stated that the capo’s capture and extraction did not end the fight against the Gulf Cartel: “We are going for you and a cell awaits you here next to Otoniel”said the official.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON