The Spaniards beat the Egyptians and will face the Saudis from Al Hilal on Saturday. Vinicius scored at the end of the 1st half and Valverde at the start of the second half. In the 65th minute Maaloul’s penalty, 5′ from the end Modric missed from the penalty spot, Rodrygo and Arribas scored in recovery

Vinicius, Valverde and Rodrygo: the trident of the South Americans takes the stage and in Rabat, Morocco, Real Madrid snatches a ticket for the final of the Club World Cup, scheduled for Saturday. The blancos win 4-1 against the Egyptians of Al Ahly, vice-champions of the African Champions, who had eliminated the Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals. All the attackers score, Modric misses a penalty and even the young Arribas celebrates in added time. Now waiting for Ancelotti’s team are the Saudis of Al Hilal, who beat Flamengo in the other semifinal.

wines breaks the balance — See also Barcelona beats Real Madrid in a friendly match Knee discomfort for Benzema and a small injury for Courtois: Real landed in Rabat with a halved spine, Carletto patched it up and chose Lunin between the posts and Rodrygo false nueve. At the start, the Spaniards make a few too many mistakes in the last few meters, Al Ahly plays it openly and almost goes close to 1-0. In the long run the experience of the Madrileños emerges, who take advantage of the first mistake by their opponents and take the lead. In the 42nd minute the Egyptians messed up in defence, Vinicius stole the ball, entered the area and lobbed past the goalkeeper.

final goal — The doubling comes immediately after the interval, this time with Valverde, who pounces on a rebuttal by the goalkeeper, dribbles past a defender and scores with fluency. Real Madrid seem to have victory in their pocket, they defend themselves, administer the advantage and try to sting with the wingers. In the 65th minute the episode that reopened the game: El Shahat aimed for Camavinga, still adapted to the role of full-back, and the Frenchman brought him down: for the referee it was a penalty. Ali Maaloul shortens the distance from eleven meters, Al Ahly believes in it and pushes dreaming of the turnaround. The opportunity to close the match comes in the 87th minute at Modric’s feet, in charge of beating the penalty awarded for a foul on Vinicius. The Croatian kicks badly and El Shenawy blocks, but his save isn’t enough to take the Egyptians to the final. In fact, Rodrygo’s 3-1 and Arribas’s final poker came in added time, who scored a few seconds after entering the field. Now for the Spaniards there is Al Hilal, Saturday at 20. See also Rafael Santos Borré: River Plate would be looking for his return to Argentina

February 8, 2023 (change February 8, 2023 | 23:24)

