As reported by a user on Reddit, the PC version Of Hogwarts Legacy hide in game files i Exclusive content for PS5 and PS4and if you want you can even unlock them now by fiddling with the save files.

For the uninitiated, the PS5 and PS4 versions of Hogwarts Legacy include the exclusive quest “Hogsmeade Haunted Shop”. In this mission players take part in “an eerie and mysterious adventure” involving Madam Mason, a Hogsmeade shopkeeper, and the exploration of a dungeon full of dangers. By completing it, players gain access to an exclusive shop in Hogsmeade, where they can sell their items and equipment at better prices than other shops in the game. It’s also one of the best Hogwarts Legacy missions, by the way, as revealed in our video where we answer 100 questions about the game.

This content will remain exclusive on PS5 and PS4 for a year after the publication of Hogwarts Legacy, but as rededor enaske discovered, it is actually already included in the game files of the PC version (and at this point we also assume that of the Xbox Series X|S). Not only that, if yes you are practical enough it is even possible unlock it.

This requires using a hex editor for edit saves and thus unlock this content before it is officially available in a year. esnake didn’t exactly explain the process, but pointed to Reddit at this address the parameters to be modified in case a user wants to try.

Let’s put our hands forward: it is a procedure that may violate the EULAas well as corrupting your save files, especially if you’re not familiar with it. Also, now that it’s been discovered, we’re guessing it’s only a matter of time before Avalanche Software fixes this exploit with a patch.

Meanwhile Hogwarts Legacy is recording exceptional numbers on Steam, with over 450,000 concurrent users despite the fact that the game is currently only available in Early Access for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition.