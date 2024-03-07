The trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the other girl's messages and her mother's statements is underway
The third hearing of the trial for the crime is currently being held Giulia Tramontano, of which the only defendant is his partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. The latter, in addition to putting an end to his life, hid his body and in the previous months also tried to poison her.
The first person to tell his truth is the other girl the barman had been seeing for about a year. At the end of her story, the latter burst out cryas she explained that she intended to to save Giulia, but she didn't succeed. In fact, the two met on the afternoon of May 27, when the 29-year-old lost her life.
From messages show yourself in the courtroom, we read: “Please save yourself as soon as you can. Now I want and must save you and your baby. If I had chosen to keep my baby I would have been in the same situation as you. I wanted to keep him, I still suffer from the abortion. Protect yourself and your child”
After her, Giulia Tramontano's mother also arrived as a witness, Loredana. The latter told the story of how she met Impagnatiello and of the many others discussions that occurred between the daughter and the 30-year-old. However, she explained that she had never said anything to her husband because she already has several heart problems and she didn't want to give him any more problems.
The revelations of Giulia Tramontano's mother in the courtroom
The woman, listened to precisely as a test, also spoke about when she arrived in Senago after the disappearance of her daughter and how she found mess up the house. For her it was a very strange thing, because Giulia would never have left her apartment in those conditions. He stated:
I met Alessandro Impagnatiello at Easter 2021, the first impression I had of him was good, maybe a little bold, but nothing special. Then at Christmas 2021, he came home and said that he wanted a child with Giulia by 2022. In December of the following year, my daughter called me to tell me that she was pregnant and that when she told him, he said he didn't want it anymore. I reassured her, saying that maybe he was scared. When Giulia returned to Senago, she told me that Alessandro had recanted everything and that they were going on holiday to Ibiza.
In May she was a little annoyed because on the day they were supposed to collect the bedroom, he had gone to a barbecue. In fact, his mother and her partner helped her. On May 27th she called me in the morning, she seemed happy. Then I didn't hear from her all afternoon. At 7.00pm I asked her if everything was okay and she told me that she had argued with Ale and that she was going to rest. When we arrived in Senago after his disappearance, I was desperate, but I didn't see this desperation in him.
