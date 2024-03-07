The third hearing of the trial for the crime is currently being held Giulia Tramontano, of which the only defendant is his partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. The latter, in addition to putting an end to his life, hid his body and in the previous months also tried to poison her.

The first person to tell his truth is the other girl the barman had been seeing for about a year. At the end of her story, the latter burst out cryas she explained that she intended to to save Giulia, but she didn't succeed. In fact, the two met on the afternoon of May 27, when the 29-year-old lost her life.

From messages show yourself in the courtroom, we read: “Please save yourself as soon as you can. Now I want and must save you and your baby. If I had chosen to keep my baby I would have been in the same situation as you. I wanted to keep him, I still suffer from the abortion. Protect yourself and your child”

After her, Giulia Tramontano's mother also arrived as a witness, Loredana. The latter told the story of how she met Impagnatiello and of the many others discussions that occurred between the daughter and the 30-year-old. However, she explained that she had never said anything to her husband because she already has several heart problems and she didn't want to give him any more problems.

The revelations of Giulia Tramontano's mother in the courtroom

CREDIT: RAI

The woman, listened to precisely as a test, also spoke about when she arrived in Senago after the disappearance of her daughter and how she found mess up the house. For her it was a very strange thing, because Giulia would never have left her apartment in those conditions. He stated: