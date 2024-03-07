In the Angara region, the ex-deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service went to prison for 12 years for a bribe of 60 million rubles

In the Irkutsk region, a court sentenced the former deputy head of the internal security department of the regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service for accepting a bribe of 60 million rubles. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Irkutsk Region.

He was imprisoned for 12 years in a maximum security colony with a fine of 30 million rubles and deprivation of his special rank. A 46-year-old businessman was also convicted of mediation in corruption and received a five-year suspended sentence.

The investigation and the court found that in 2021, an employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service received 10 million rubles as a bribe through an intermediary, promising to stop conducting operational search activities against a number of businessmen. The total remuneration was 60 million rubles.

During the transfer of money, FSB officers detained the bribe taker and the intermediary.

On February 2, it was reported that the Oktyabrsky Court of Rostov-on-Don sentenced the former chief doctor of the interregional tuberculosis hospital No. 19 (MOTB-19) of the Federal Penitentiary Service Tigran Mkrtchyan. He was found guilty of negligence and sentenced to two years in a penal colony. This is the fifth verdict in the case of abuses in a prison hospital, as a result of which two prisoners, including the “Krasnodar Cannibal,” did not survive torture, and another 40 convicts suffered harm to their health.