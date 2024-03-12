ROME. The Rome Prosecutor's Office has requested the indictment of the former undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi for fraudulent evasion of tax payments. Debts that the art critic has with the Revenue Agency for a total of approximately 715 thousand euros.

The prosecutors accuse Sgarbi of having acquired a painting in 2020 at auction with his partner appearing as the buyer and with money from a third person with the aim of protecting the work from possible attacks by the tax authorities.

The story from which the investigation was born dates back to October 2020 and revolves around the purchase at auction of a painting by Vittorio Zecchin, “The Fairy Garden”, in which his partner appears as the buyer and it was used the money of a third person to prevent the tax authorities from seizing the work.

