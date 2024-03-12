Danilo Forte, LDO rapporteur, and Daniela Ribeiro, president of the CMO, meet with minister Alexandre Padilha this Tuesday and will mention demands from mayors

The deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil), rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), and the senator Daniella Ribeiro (PP-PB), president of CMO (Mixed Budget Committee), meet this Tuesday (March 12, 2024) with the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations). They press for a withdrawal of vetoes on Pix amendments, passed directly to federated entities.

There is pressure from mayors on congressmen. The electoral calendar only allows transfers until June. There is fear of loss of revenue before the municipal election – which will be in October. Without money, both re-election and supporting a successor become more difficult.

There are 34 vetoes. The ones most cited by mayors are the one that allocates R$18 billion from Fundeb (Basic Education Development Fund) for uniforms, materials and transport in municipalities and rural insurance, worth R$2 billion.

'All these vetoes reflect on the administrative action of the municipalities. We came to warn [o governo] to be able to carry out this confrontation in overturning these vetoes“, said Danilo Forte.

The government wants to buy time. You don't want to change anything until March 22nd. This is when the income and expense report will be released. Reason: any change in the budget could imply contingencies and harm Lula's electoral strategy of sending money to allies.

Postponed meeting

The meeting would initially be last Thursday (7th March), but was canceled because Daniella Ribeiro was not in Brasília. Minister Padilha, who coordinates this debate, attended an event at Palácio do Planalto on the day.

The government has said it is interested in making payment for amendments related to health and social assistance possible, but it had to veto it due to the calendar imposed by law, which would fall within the Executive's prerogatives.

Among the vetoed sections is also the one that required the commitment (reserve) of resources to pay for the mandatory amendments within 30 days after the proposals were published.

Despite the provision, Padilha already said, last Tuesday (5th March), that any change in the Budget will only be discussed after March 22nd, when the government will release the 1st income and expenditure report.