Yucatán.- This Saturday, November 11, it is expected that in the municipality of Hunucma, Yucatan is presenting warm temperatures of 20 to 31 degrees Celsius with the presence of cloudiness.

It is expected that this weather is also being recorded in neighboring municipalities of Hunucmá, such as Ucú, Mérida, Umán, Progreso, Celestún and others.

Meanwhile, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), stable conditions of partially cloudy skies are expected to develop during the morning.

In Yucatan, clear to partially cloudy skies are expected with the probability of some rains in the north and northwest of the state, as well as winds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour.

Due to the fact that the 2022 Hurricane season is still present, the authorities encourage citizens to be attentive to the reports on the state of the weather given by authorities.

They also ask that in the face of any natural phenomenon, both tropical cyclones and hurricanes, maintain precautions and take shelter in safe places.