He went for wool and ended up shorn! In episode 341 of ‘There is room at the bottom’, joel He saw the engagement ring that ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ found during one of their trips in the Las Nuevas Lomas drainage. At that moment, ‘Fish Face’ did not hesitate and made an offer, and although his uncles initially declined, after some negotiations they were able to reach a successful conclusion. Subsequently, ‘Charito”s son began to project himself and made the decision to ask his wife to marry him. Patty.

Later, he received a call from his girlfriend, who told him that she had resigned from the job. Group 7 and that she was already in Peru, so ‘The Legend’ did not hesitate and closed her workshop to go immediately to see her because she had a “surprise” for her, to which Patty responded that she also had one for him. When he arrived at his home, Joel was very nervous, but he still prepared to make his statement. He did not take into account that his girlfriend’s “surprise” was that she had brought her mother, named Kathy.