Rigo Urán visiting the National headquarters.
National Athletic
The rider was a special guest at the purslane headquarters.
National Athletic is preparing to face matchday 20 of the League and for what will be the final of the Colombia Cup against Millonarios.
The purslane team, in practice this Monday, received a visit from one of the idols of Colombian sports: RIgoberto Urán.
RIgo, a Colombian cyclist with a long career, was a motivating visit for the purslane team staff, in view of their objectives.
Urán, an expert in fighting and winning with pure pedal power, was able to share a few moments with the professional team.
“You are an example for all these fools… Thanks to what you have done for the sport,” Rigo, who was accompanied by his family, told them.
Even Dorlan Pabon He asked him what even his brother-in-law wanted to give to the bicycle and Rigo told him until next year at the Olympics.
Rigo was accompanied the entire time by Rene Higuita, who guided us through the clubhouse. He also had a meeting with Pacho Maturana.
SPORTS
