The massacre occurred in Father Dugnano, in the Milan area, has deeply shaken the local community. On the night between August 31 and September 1, a 17-year-old boy murdered his father, Fabio Chiarioni, his mother, Daniela Albano, and his 12-year-old brother, Lorenzo, with a knife. The violent act has left many questions unanswered and has provoked a reaction of shock and grief among the victims’ relatives and friends.

In the days following the murder, the young man was arrested and detained in the juvenile prison Beccaria Of Milan. Despite the seriousness of the facts and the absence of a clear motive, the boy’s grandparents have expressed their desire to support it. They repeatedly asked to meet him, stressing their intention not to abandon him, but to be at his side in this difficult moment. Five days ago, the Court for minors in Milan has authorized the meeting between the 17-year-old and his grandparents, accepting the request of the defense and the consent of all parties involved.

This meeting, which took place in the Beccaria juvenile prison, has been described as particularly emotional. The boy and his grandparents shared a moment of tears, silences and words full of feeling. After this meeting, the young man was transferred to the juvenile prison of Florencemarking a new phase in his judicial journey. During the interrogation, the boy had expressed a deep unease and a sense of estrangement from the world, but had not provided a motive clear for the murder of his family.

The defense, led by the lawyer Amedeo Rizzarequested a psychiatric counseling to assess whether the young man was mentally unsound at the time of the facts. This step is essential to establish his criminal responsibility. Furthermore, the defense contests the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, which is instead supported by the acting prosecutor for minors in Milan, Sabrina Ditarantoand from the pm Elisa Salatinoand confirmed by the investigating judge, Laura Pietrasanta.