After a spectacular comeback Blue Cross last weekend against Lionnow the Machine will visit the Alfonso Lastras stadium to face the Athletic San Luiscorresponding to the double date of the Liga MX.
The Potosinos arrive after a defeat in extremis against Tigers and now they hope to stop the bleeding to get something positive against the tournament leader, so Domènec Torrent’s team will have to play one of their best games to get out of their own stadium alive.
For this reason, Blue Cross will have to come out with at least five players plugged in for this duel, which is why we present to you the key players of the cement team for this matchday 8.
Luis Romo He was benched against León after the FIFA date, so now he aims to be a starter and be key in the ball output to give clarity to Blue Cross in a game that could get stuck at the bottom.
Gonzalo Piovi remains key to the defensive solidity of this Blue Crossso having it in good physical condition is essential in the aspirations of triumph of Martin Anselmi. Your presence is key this semester in La Machine.
He Lolo Faravelli He shone again with the jacket of Blue Crossbecause in addition to giving him the partial tie in the last duel, he continued to be key in unloading on the left side. Today he is an undisputed starter and a large part of the cement operation passes through his feet.
After not even being called up against Lionthe return of Giakoumakis against Saint Louis He is crucial for creating dangerous actions. When he is not playing, it is noticeable, but when he is present, it is also essential that he comes out on a good day, since consistency continues to be his main pending area.
It’s been several weeks now that Rodolfo Rotondi He has saved the team and there is no reason to believe that he will not continue to do so. Today he plays as captain, with the spirit and intensity of a leader, so for the game vs. St. Louiscarries the label of being the key player.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about Liga MX
#key #players #Cruz #Azul #San #Luis #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply