Little Achille also died, the last survivor of the nine puppies thrown in a garbage can in the Pisan area

The history of nine puppies thrown into a sack and left in a garbage can in the Pisan area, it has infuriated thousands of animal lovers. A little while ago we received very sad news.

The volunteer Connie Tamigio published only two words, full of anger and sadness: “Died“. The last little dog He did not make it.

After the surgery, only three siblings survived. Two died shortly after and Achilles he was the only survivor.

A day ago, the volunteer had posted a photo of her while he was fighting for life:

Achilles, the only survivor, is fighting for his life. Thanks to my talented vet who always goes out of his way for the unfortunate, who doesn’t give up. A positive thought for Achi.

Shortly after, the heartbreaking news. Achi didn’t make it either, he died like all the other eight puppies thrown into the dumpster.

Someone without a heart snatched the puppies away from their mom and stuffed them in a feed bag, with the umbilical cord still attached, and then throw them in a garbage can, condemning them to certain death.

The affair happened in Lavoria area, a fraction of the municipality of Crespina Lorenzana. To notice them, a passerby who immediately raised the alarm.

Municipal police officers stand investigating with the aim of tracking down those responsible for the cruel act. They are viewing all the cameras in the area.

Someone might know the names of those people and the appeal is also addressed to them, so that denounce that gesture that deserves to be punished. The same volunteer, in a post on Facebook, wrote: