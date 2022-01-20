Thailand will resume, from February 1, its plan to allow tourists to enter without quarantine, which had been suspended due to the appearance of the omicron variant.

The pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions have sunk the economy of this Southeast Asian kingdom, heavily reliant on tourism.

Now, vaccinated tourists will be able to return to the country, as long as they agree to undergo a covid-19 test on the first and fifth days after their arrival, said the spokesman for the country’s pandemic management body, Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Visitors will be required to be isolated in a hotel while they wait for the test result and will have to download a tracking app to ensure they comply with the rules.

The pilot program launched in November allowed vaccinated tourists to spend seven hotel nights in select tourist destinations, such as the popular island of Phuket, before traveling to the rest of the country.

Needing revenue from tourism, Thailand launched this program as an alternative to the two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine in place until then. This reopening was suspended at the end of last month by Omicron.

As this variant did not cause an increase in deaths or hospitalizations in the country, Taweesin indicated that it was decided to reactivate the program, while closely monitoring the evolution of the situation.

