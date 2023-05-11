On April 30, for the first time in history, a Colombian stood on the podium of a Motorcycle World Championship. The person in charge of doing it was David Alonso, who is running his first full season of the Moto Championship 3the penultimate step for the highest category, the Moto GP.

Alonso, born in Spain but to a Colombian mother, finished second in the Jerez Grand Prix, which was only his fourth race. And, with this, he confirmed to the planet the purpose for which he chose to run through Colombia: that there is always a first time.

In the run-up to his next race, the Le Mans GP (France), which takes place this Sunday, Alonso confided his story to EL TIEMPO. In his words, the firmness of the 17-year-old pilot who assumed that his path is to be a pioneer.

David Alonso: first Colombian to be on the podium in a Motorcycle World Championship

David Alonso, Colombian pilot born in Spain. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

How did your passion for motorcycling come about?

In my family there was no one who was a pilot, who rode, but my father did have a road motorcycle, one of those to go out, but he did not have a very strong hobby. The truth is that when he was little we watched the races together and that’s when motorcycling caught my attention.

It was a childhood connection…

Yes, I had toy motorcycles, the kind that you move with your legs, and I really liked them, more than a soccer ball. At the age of five they gave me the opportunity to enter a motorcycle school to test, and since then I have not stopped.

And didn’t you feel some fear at that beginning?

(Laughter) No, because I wanted to and, when you want, well, fear moves away.

Could it be that Agustín and Marcela, their parents, say the same thing?

Yes. At first they saw it as very important that I practice some sport, at least as a hobby. Sure, it could have been a little scary at first (laughs), but then we saw that it went further.

At what point did it go from being a hobby to becoming the axis of your life?



I did regional championships and I was doing well. In 2017 I won a national championship for myself even though it was still kind of a game to me. But when I was European champion, in 2020, I already said: ‘Come on, I can make a living from this, I can be a professional!’ And the following year I won the Red Bull Beginners Cup…

For the time, in that leap to professionalism, he chose to compete for Colombia, and not for Spain. Why did he make that decision?

That’s how it was, we made that decision in 2020 with my team and my family. Since I had dual nationality, in honor of my mother, we thought it was a good opportunity to run under the Colombian flag.

A good chance?



Yes, we talked about it and, since there weren’t many Colombian riders racing, we saw it as a good option so that there is always a first time. We also thought that it could be something positive for the country and for the competition to also have other flags.

What is the story of your parents?

My mother, from Bucaramanga, came to Spain with her brothers when she was very young. Here she met my father and they forged the whole family. We live in Guadalajara, which is about 45 minutes from Madrid.

Have you had chances to come to Colombia?

I went once, when I was very little… and then I came back when I was 14 years old. The truth is, I wish I could go more, but at least last time I was able to enjoy it more.

What did you like the most?

Ugh, it was a long time ago, but the truth is that from what I saw, Colombia is very different from Spain, especially because of the pace of life. I liked dealing with the people and the food. I really feel very proud to represent the flag.

David Alonso celebrates his first podium. Photo: Jorge Guerrero. AFP.

A few days ago he became the first Colombian to stand on the podium of a Motorcycle World Championship. How did he assimilate it?

Yes, it was a fact that I did not know and that made me very emotional when they said it.

Why do you think you reached the podium in just your fourth race?

To be honest, the podium didn’t come so soon, but I think we did a good job all weekend in Jerez, which later allowed us to enjoy the race. I was very good, I was fighting ahead, I had the opportunity and I took advantage of it.

How did you feel when you crossed the finish line?

It was a very hard-fought race, and when I crossed the finish line I felt great satisfaction. On the podium you feel the reward of all the work.

You got on the mesh to celebrate with the people!

(Laughs) Yes, I was able to share the joy with my team and all the people who were watching me. The first time is always different, it’s special, you know.

What did your family tell you?



Well, my parents were very proud, very happy, and they were there, taking advantage of the fact that we were racing in Spain.

What is your reference?

Marc Márquez, without a doubt. Since I was little I saw him drive and demonstrate his mental strength, of course I have also noticed him not only as an athlete, but also as a person. He is my role model.

And you, as a person, off the slopes, what do you like to do?

I recently finished ESO (Compulsory Secondary Education), and I have taken it with a good grade. I have not been able to do high school because I have been in the World Cup and there is no time. At the moment, I am consolidating my English and learning German. The little time that remains after the bikes I use in languages.

Isn’t there some other hobby out there?

I like to ride a motorcycle on different surfaces, it is also true that I sign up for every game that I am invited to (laughs), whatever it is.

What would be your big goal?

The goal is to be world champion and get to Moto GP. Then, we have to see how progress is made, but being world champion in Moto 3 and Moto 2 is the way, before becoming one in Moto GP, which is my dream.

‘The first Colombian to win the Moto GP World Championship…’. Can you imagine?

It would be fantastic, that’s what I dedicate both my life and my work to. Hopefully I can enjoy the privilege of wearing that label.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

Sports journalist EL TIEMPO

In networks: @balagueraaa

[email protected]

More news