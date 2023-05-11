Electoral political polls today May 11, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – While the government has started discussions with the opposition on institutional reforms, Italians are divided on semi-presidentialism: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Emg for the Rai 3 program White paper.

In fact, to the question “would you be in favor of a presidential reform of our Constitution”, 32 percent answered yes, 39% disagree, while 29 percent did not answer the question or do not have a opinion about it.

The judgment varies according to the electorate. Indeed, among those who agree, 76% of the sample is represented by Forza Italia voters, 74% vote for the Brothers of Italy and 50% for the Lega. Only 22 percent are part of the electorate of the Democratic Party and 20 of the M5S.

On the contrary, those who are against the reform are mostly voters of the Democratic Party or the 5 Star Movement, which represent respectively 76 and 60 percent of the sample.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.