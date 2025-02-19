The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will announce in early April tariffs on imports of cars, semiconductors and pharmaceutical products of around 25%, some rates that plan to increase within a year since its entry into vigor. These tariffs bind to those who announced a few weeks ago about steel and aluminum that hit Spain directly.

In statements to the press since his residence in Florida, the White House tenant has specified that cars that enter the country will be taxed “around 25%”, while in the case of semiconductors and pharmaceutical products the tariffs They will be “25% or more, and will substantially rise more over the course of a year.”

These new rates will not immediately take effect to give companies time to transfer their factories to the United States. “Because, as you know, when you arrive in the United States and have their plant or factory here, there are no tariffs. So we want to give you a little margin,” Trump said.

The tycoon has assured that tariffs can be announced as soon as April 2. Also at the beginning of that month a study by the Trump administration on the fiscal and tariff policies of other countries must conclude, which would pave the entry into force of reciprocal tariffs.

Trump also recently promulgated a 10% general tariff on products from China, as well as 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum.

Detail tariffs

The new tariffs on cars would have deep effects on the industry. According to Bloombergthe approximately 8 million cars and light trucks imported to the United States last year represented about half of vehicle sales in the country. European manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Asian companies such as Hyundai Motor would be among the most affected.

Former President Donald Trump did not specify whether the measures would point to specific countries or if they would apply to all vehicles imported to the US. TAmpoco is clear if cars manufactured under free trade agreements with Canada and Mexico would be exempt of these sector tariffs in case they are implemented.

The stock markets in Asia fell at the beginning of Wednesday’s session, reflecting uncertainty. Although investors have considered previous threats of tariffs as a negotiation tool, the possibility of materializing maintains caution.

The most exposed

Although there are still details about the last tariff threat, Bloomberg points out that the new phase of Trump’s commercial war extends its reach beyond China, particularly affecting Asia. “In relative terms, Trump 2.0 will clearly hit everyone,” said Alicia García Herrero, Chief economist for Natixis Asia-Pacific. “Whoever thought that the rest of Asia, outside China, would benefit from this commercial war was wrong,” he added.

Worldwide, the countries most exposed to the last proposal include Mexico and South Korea, where car exports to the US. UU. They represent 2.4% and 1.8% of GDP, respectively. In the semiconductor sector, Malaysia and Singapore are also among the most vulnerable.

Malaysia, the sixth world exporter of semiconductors, reached a record of 601,000 million ringgit (136,000 million dollars) in chips exports in 2024. Trump’s announcement arrived just a few hours after Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong , announce an investment plan of 1 billion Singapurenses (744.8 million dollars) for a new R&D center in semiconductors within its national budget.

Samsung Electronics and Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing spokesmen, the largest chips manufacturers in Asia, declined to comment. The main Asian automotive powers, South Korea and Japan, are also in the sights, especially if the new tariffs join the existing ones. Japan, where car exports represent a key part of foreign trade and the US. It is its largest market, it has already expressed concern to the White House.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence data, a new 25% tariff would be equivalent to a third of Toyota’s tax benefits forecasts by 2025 and almost half of those of Honda.

Global impact and reprisals

Industry experts, pressure groups and executives have warned that the imposition of high tariffs To the automotive sector it would have chain effects, as higher prices for consumers and an increase in operating costs for manufacturers.

Several countries have promised immediate reprisals if Trump’s tariffs apply and have indicated that their measures would point to politically sensitive products made in Republican states.

The main European Union trade official will travel to Washington this week to try to stop the imposition of tariffs, which could be activated in April. However, Trump has suggested that there is not much that a single country can do to avoid these measures if he considers that the commercial relationship is unequal.