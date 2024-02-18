When If you want to obtain a visa for the United States, one of the most complicated moments is the interview with the consul. First, because it is necessary to wait several months, and even years to be able to have an appointment; Secondly, because most people get nervous given the enormous number of myths that exist about it. It is because of that Knowing the advice of a former visa officer can help you give the right answers and increase the chances of the document being approved.

From his TikTok account @leftylike, the user had a interview with a former visa officer and uploaded a series of videos with the most important tips for processing this document. In one of the parts, for example, he shared whether it is a good idea to say that you want to visit Disneyland. There are also others about the importance of appearance. In one of them, she provided a valuable advice that can make the difference so that the consul's response is affirmative.

In the video you can read: “If you have traveled to other countries it is better, there is a greater chance of being accepted for the visa. Trips similar to the United States in similarity suggest that you have the resources to travel.” And it is that If a person can demonstrate through their passport that they have made various international trips, then the consul is more likely to infer that they have the resources to visit the US.and, therefore, approve the visa.

However, the specialist made a clarification. “The more expensive the trip the better, that means you have the ability to travel. But the more similar the country is to the United States, the better, is the advice I always give.. Japan is not very similar to the United States, but economically it is an advanced country. It's an expensive country, it's hard to get to, so it does help.”

Based on the above statement, Taking other international trips before applying for a visa to the United States will be an advantage to improve the chances of the document being authorized. It is best that these trips be to countries that, for example, use the same language or currency.

Five tips to get your visa to the United States approved

In addition to the above advice provided by a former visa officer who noted the importance of other international travel, Diego Arias, a Colombian who is a former consul of the United States Embassy, He shared with El Tiempo five tips that help the visa be approved: