During the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, assured that the intervention of the European Union, the UN, the United States or the Arab countries is necessary for the creation of the Palestinian State, while reporting that Russia had invited Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on February 26.

The situation is very serious. There are members in the Israeli Government who do not want to see us either as a state or as an authority, this is the problem, for the first time we do not have a partner in Israel with whom to sit and talk and, when there is no partner, there cannot be a process, that is why an intervention from a third party is needed, which could be Europe, the UN, the United States or Arab countries that come with a solution, he said.

He also denounced that Israel “is launching four types of war” against the West Bank:

Land confiscation, 755,000 Jewish settlers living in Palestinian territory, most of them armed settlers; 700 checkpoints (Israeli military), a wall surrounding Jerusalem separating Palestinians from Palestinians and the deduction of a substantial amount of our taxes collected on our behalf.

Among the clarifications he made, he referred to the day after the Gaza war and assured that it is not just about that day for the enclave but that it involves all of Palestine. In addition, referring to Palestinian unity, he said that Hamas had to comply certain prerequisites of alignment with the positions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to reintegrate into said entity.

Although he showed his willingness to speak with the Islamist group Hamas at the meeting of Palestinian factions to which Russia invites and which it is organizing for the end of this month.

“Russia has invited all the Palestinian factions that will meet on the 26th of this month in Moscow. We will see if Hamas is willing to talk with us,” declared Shtayyeh.

His statements come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again showed his rejection of the creation of a Palestinian State, in this way:

Nor will we surrender to international dictates on the issue of a future agreement with the Palestinians (…) The agreement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions. Israel, under my leadership, will continue to firmly oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state

