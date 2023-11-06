Every year millions of people decide to leave their home and country with the intention of going in search of American dream. Most have to face multiple challenges to obtain employment in USA, deprive themselves of certain expenses to be able to send as much money to their families and miss their roots. But just like the history shared in TikToksome know that it is worth it to see their dreams come true.

Many of those who go to the American Union in search of a better quality of life do not know when, or if, they will ever return to their countries. But there are others who are very clear about the goal they are seeking to achieve, and set a period of time to see their desires fulfilled, which they can also proudly show through social networks.

The account @chicleesmotita documented step by step how a woman saw her dream built after her husband went to work in USA. In a clip of only 41 seconds you can learn the story of a couple who, as can be seen in their hashtagsthey managed to build a house.

In the first image you can see a man wearing a vest and construction helmet while it reads: “And he told me, wait 3 years for me cool, I’m going to USES So that we can build our little house, I promise to return.” The following is a sequence of images in which you can see how the construction of your home progresses, from when it was just a piece of land to the finishes and details.

Initially, the project was just a drawing on paper, then it became a professional plan and what followed was reality. You can see how the spaces that were only brick take shape with paint, floors and doors. The stairs already have railings and wood, a balcony, a fully equipped bathroom. At the end you can see the home finished with tiles, white walls and even a fireplace.

Throughout the video, in addition to all the details, you can also see the man’s partner taking photographs in each of the spaces to document how the construction was, and you can also read: “And he is fulfilling it,” referring to to his promise.

He video, which already has 2 million views, also has thousands of comments, some mention that they are happy to see their dream come true, that each brick represents the effort and love of both. Most congratulate them on their achievement, but there are also others who share their own story and mention that they have not been able to fulfill that wish.

The account has other videos where they share work time and the sadness that comes with not being close to their partner. However, in one of the most recent, the woman shared: “There are two months left until the end of the year, we are doing well my chulito, let’s continue like this, let’s ask God to continue giving us strength. Next year we will be together again,” while a man is seen working in a factory and the woman is seen on a video call. There are also others videos in which they share that together they are going to fight to build their dreams and what they call their empire.