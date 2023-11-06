Golf | Sami Välimäki solved a surprising problem – he can catch a flight to South Africa after all

Sami Välimäki’s manager Miro Rousku confirms this to Sanoma.

Finnish golfer Sami Välimäki has overcome surprising problems on his way to South Africa and will be able to fly to the country already on Monday evening.

The matter is confirmed to Sanoma by Välimäki’s manager Miro Rouskuwho describes the past day as quite a riot.

Välimäki was flying from Dubai to Johannesburg, but he was not allowed on the plane.

“Finding out the reason for denying Sam’s admission felt hopeless, because such information apparently does not need to be shared with the person concerned or even with the ministry or the embassy,” Rousku says.

“Finally, the ambassador Anne Lammila and his team managed to find out with their efforts that it was a typing error by the border officer, which caused Sam’s visa-free 90 days to be mistakenly full.”

Incorrect the entry has now been corrected.

“A big thank you and bow to the South African embassy in Finland and the ambassador. Everything should be fine now,” explains Rousku.

Välimäki and Rousku investigated the issue with the help of, among other things, the Finnish Embassy of South Africa and the head of consular affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Sami himself is crippled at the airport and at the South African embassy in Abu Dhabi,” adds Rousku.

Välimäki will participate in the competition of the European tour starting on November 9 in South Africa.