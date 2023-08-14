In February he had discovered that he had an incurable fourth stage tumor: on Friday evening Cristian Bissoli passed away forever

An absolute tragedy has upset the life of an entire family and that until a few months ago no one would have expected it to happen. Christian Bissolian 18-year-old boy, died on Friday due to the worsening of the tumor he had discovered in February and which, unfortunately, left him no way out.

A whole life still ahead, made up of dreams, hope, projects, which unfortunately is ended too soon.

A unjust fate what struck a guy who just had 18 years and that in the last months of his life he had to face a monster that was too much bigger than him.

It all started last February, when, following continuous illnesses, Cristian Bissoli underwent tests which highlighted a very bitter truth.

The 18-year-old, who has always been healthy and had never shown any signs of illness or disease, was suffering from a form of very rare tumourin the fourth stage, in a very advanced state and inoperable.

The doctors who attended him never gave a chance of survival, but the boy still has fought like a lion until the end. Until the worsening of the disease took away all the energy left.

An immense pain for the death of Cristian Bissoli

In recent weeks the disease has slowly taken away poor Cristian Bissoli, whose conditions I am you rush especially in the last few days.

In the evening of Friday came the tragic epiloguewhat everyone expected by now but for which no one was ready.

There mom and the Pope they remained beside the young man until his last breath. A pain that they wanted to spare the two, however little brothers minors of Cristian, two children aged 11 and 7, who in recent days were with an uncle on vacation.

THE funerals they will be held in the parish of Bovolone to which the Bissoli family belongs this afternoon, at 15:00. Meanwhile the friends, as shocked as the family by this serious loss, organized a candlelight vigil in memory of the 18-year-old. Flowers, candles and a banner which reads: “Have a good trip Bisso, protect us from above“.