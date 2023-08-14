At the end of this season, the paths of Sauber and Alfa Romeo will separate, with the Swiss team continuing on its path and the Italian brand finding space on the Haas F1 bodies as the new name for Ferrari engines on the VF-24s.

Sauber, however, is in the midst of a transition which to date has not seen tangible changes, but which promises to be a real revolution starting from 2026, the year in which Audi Sport will enter Formula 1 taking over all the shares of reality Swiss.

Audi will enter Formula 1 with the clear objective of not being among the extras, but will do everything to carve out a role among the protagonists. The project is exciting to the point of prompting Valtteri Bottas, current top driver of Alfa Romeo, to declare that he wants to stay in Hinwil to be part of the new course that will start in just under 2 and a half years.

“The more I think about what will happen in 2026, the more I think I want to stay here. I think it will be a very important era for the team.”

“When you’re focused on the present, sometimes you don’t want to think too far, but if I really think about it and think about the long-term plan, then it would make perfect sense to stay. It would be really motivating for me to be a part of it. Let’s see, there’s still a some time. I’m sure we’ll talk about it eventually, but it’s not time yet.”

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo is in third from bottom place in the Constructors’ Championship with 11 points collected until the summer break. A meager haul, well below initial expectations.

Bottas explains how the team is pushing hard despite the fruits still being far from being harvested. This season the teams’ performances have come very close and everyone is focusing strongly on the development of the single-seaters.

This makes it difficult to find innovations capable of leading a team to make a huge leap in quality during the season. McLaren succeeded, but it was – at least until today – the only one able to do it.

“Thinking about Audi’s takeover of the team and looking from the outside, it might seem that people are just waiting for Audi to arrive. But that’s not the case. We are all working hard, we are all pushing, so we are not standing still. “.

“The point is that now all the teams are very competitive and if you don’t start the season in an adequate way it’s then very difficult to get back on top. So we’re pushing, we’re not standing still.”