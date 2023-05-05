According to the gup of the Court of Lecce it is not an aggression

“He finds his partner on the sofa at home with another man, one of his closest friends, and beats her causing a bruise on her arm. But this, according to the investigating judge of the Court of Lecce, Alessandra Sermarini, does not amount to an assault Rather to “an unkind reaction” and “a reaction that is probably over the top, but which can be explained in the context of degradation in which the facts occurred”. 28-year-old who ended up on trial with abbreviated rite on charges of mistreatment in the family and aggravated personal injuries, was acquitted.The boy was reported to the carabinieri last January by the mother of his son, for having attacked her after having found her together with the ‘friend, in fact, on the sofa at home.

