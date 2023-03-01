Australia.- What would you do if you found more than 1 million pesos? The case of a man who after find thousands of pounds sterling he made the decision to hand them over to the police so they could search for the owner.

Undoubtedly, honesty always brings rewards, and perhaps not material ones, but conscience and moral ones, which is why the action of the protagonist of the following viral story has attracted attention.

According to the media, a man who was working as a cleaning staff in a television channel in australia found a wad of bills inside a bathroom.

it was like that Chamindu Amarsinghe discovered that someone had lost 50 thousand pounds sterling (something like 60 thousand dollars) in cash, so he wasted no time in contacting his supervisors and they were the ones who called the police.

“There was too much to count, I thought someone was playing a joke on me, but when I touched the bills, all yellow and green, I realized it was real money,” said the worker, according to reports. “The Sun”.

The viral man stated that when he realized that it was money, the first thing that came to mind was to inform the authorities of the fact so that they would take care of finding the person to whom it belonged.

“I just thought, ‘That’s not my money, so I can’t keep it. I don’t know what the hell this money is doing here,’” she said.

Despite the fact that initially melbourne police could not trace the source of the cash, they were later able to link the wad of bills to a man identified as Emerald Nguyen, who had been charged with the crime of robbery.

Meanwhile, it was later learned that the accusations against Emerald had been withdrawn. For his part, the defendant could not determine where the money had come from, since he was under the influence of drugs when he stole it.

After 3 years had passed and no one had claimed the $60,000, Melbourne Magistrate Michael Smith told Chamindu Amarsinghe that could keep £40,000 ($48,000), while the rest would go to the State. In this sense, he remarked that “there is no reason why such honesty should not be rewarded.”

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, the employee announced that he would donate part of the almost 50,000 dollars to people with disabilities, while another part of this amount would be sent to a Buddhist temple.