HS Analysis | Is Finland sending wolves and seconds to Ukraine?

Finland’s Leopard aid to Ukraine raises embarrassing questions, writes security policy journalist Jarmo Huhtanen.

Yet served as defense minister last week Mikko Savola (kesk) reported the expected news last Thursday: Finland is sending three Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Finland donates three Leopard 2R armored personnel carriers. Savola emphasized that the wagons are “front-line gadgets”. Their mission is to clear a mine- and obstacle-free route for the actual combat troops.

Giving Ukraine armored personnel carriers is not a bad idea. Different clearing, towing, evacuation or pioneer wagons are important and necessary parts for the operation of mechanized forces.

What was strange about Savola’s announcement was that the Minister of Defense did not seem to know that the “front-line devices” in question had been decided to be removed from clearing use for clearing in Finland as unsuitable. The wagons had therefore been moved to storage.

The question also arises as to how well the rest of the state leadership was aware of the matter and if so, why was it not honestly reported to the public right away.

When HS asked Savola about it later, he said the carriages were “usable products” and that they are well suited to the conditions of both Finland and Ukraine.

However, this is not the case, at least in Finland.

The Defense Forces considered converting the Leopard 2R armored personnel carriers into spare parts a few months before Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine last year.

The issue was discussed at the Panssarikilla seminar held in Parolannumma at the end of October 2021. It is an event where experts tell about the history of the weapon and current news.

Panssariktilta is one of Finland’s largest, most active and respected national defense guilds.

From the armor seminar there is a public memorandum summarizing the key content of the presentations.

One of the speakers was the engineer major of the Logistics Institute, which manages the equipment of the Defense Forces.

According to the memo, he said that he was giving up the Leopard 2R clearing wagons, because their clearing system is not very well suited to the conditions in Finland.

“The wagons are now in storage and if no other use can be found for them, they will be used as spare parts,” summarized the memo.

The Leopard 2R wagons had therefore been found to be a bad investment.

According to the Defense Forces, the author of the memorandum on the armor seminar is not known, but he is not a representative of the Defense Forces.

“It has been reported that the representative of the reservists’ organization was at the event and prepared a memorandum about the event for his association,” the Defense Forces told HS.

The Minister of Defence the staff told HS on Friday that they had received a report from the Defense Forces on the real situation of the Leopard armor. The Defense Forces had confirmed that Finland’s 2R wagons were indeed in stock, but they were no longer intended as spare parts wagons.

HS also inquired from the Defense Forces about the plans for Leopard 2R carriages. It was reported from the logistics department that the wagons are now planned for further use, i.e. they are not going to be scrapped. More detailed information about further use was not given.

According to HS’s information, the 2R wagons that remain in Finland and are not suitable for clearing are going to be converted from clearing wagons into towing and evacuation wagons.

The Defense Forces presented the Leopard 2R clearing tanks for the first time in 2007 in Parola.

Defense forces according to the Leopard 2R tanks were originally designed to be used “to promote the movement of mechanized troops by clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance with a mine plow and using a bulldozer to remove terrain obstacles”.

The most important subsystems of the wagons are the mine plow, bulldozer and the cleared track marking system. There is no cannon in them.

However, the Finnish soil turned out to be too hard for the wagons. Or as the Defense Forces put it to HS:

“Rocky moraine soil and deeply frozen frosty soil proved to be a challenge for these wagons in Finland.”

Leopard 2R wagons are built on top of Leopard 2 wagon platforms originally purchased from Germany. The modification work was done by the defense equipment company Patria.

Six wagons were built, and they were put into service between 2007 and 2009.

Defense forces is now planning to replace the 2R clearance wagons with mine rollers. The defense forces already use Israeli Urdan mine roller systems, which are attached to the front of Leopard main battle tanks.

In a mine roller system, mines either crush or explode under the rollers. In Finland, Urdan mine rollers are placed in mechanized combat divisions.

Are the Finnish Leopard 2R armored personnel carriers suitable for Ukraine?

Possibly. However, it will only be seen when the wagons are there in real action. The soil in Ukraine is basically softer than in Finland and the frost does not extend as deep as here.

The fact that the British manufacturer of the mine plows installed in front of the Finnish Leopard 2R wagons adds to the belief in the functionality of the concept in Ukraine has said that it will also deliver the same type of plows to Germany, where they will be installed in front of the Wisent 1 support wagons given to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (left) and Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov in front of the Leopard tanks given to Ukraine by Poland last week.

Its ground power Sweden, which has let itself fall into disrepair, has promised Ukraine a dozen Leopard battle tanks. Next to them, Finland’s three clearance tanks don’t seem like much, especially since they are actually clearance items.

The defense forces seem to have calculated that by giving wagons to Ukraine, they will get rid of a nasty misinvestment in one fell swoop, at the same time they will be able to buy working wagons from Germany to replace them, and there will also be good publicity. Only style points are missing.

However, Finland has had good reasons to think twice about giving away its tanks. Not belonging to NATO and Russia’s border neighborhood are hard facts that must be taken into account.

In some other countries, it is the president of the republic Sauli Niinistön I said that they do have carriages, “but they are rusted”.

In Finland there are 200 Leopard battle tanks. Everyone can think about how it would affect Finland’s defense if there were, for example, 190 wagons. There are much bigger flaws in Finland’s defense.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the Finnish leadership has assured the people that there is no military threat to Finland.

So why are battle tanks being attacked if there is no threat? After all, during the NATO application process, Finland was already promised support from major Western military powers in a crisis situation.

It is probably known in the state leadership that talk is cheap.

Finland’s NATO membership may also be postponed. And even if it were to happen in the next few months, the preparation of NATO’s defense planning will take its own time.

The defense forces and the state leadership may fear that the war in Ukraine will be prolonged. Then there is a risk that Russia will have a crisis and become more and more unpredictable.

Then every Leopard might be needed.