The reaction of a 28-year-old who hit his partner would have been “not very polite” and “over the top”, but which “can be explained in the context of degradation in which the facts occurred”: the investigating judge of the Court of Lecce Alessandra Serafini acquitted in the abbreviated trial for mistreatment in the family and aggravated personal injuries, following the complaint filed last January by the mother of her son.

She had been beaten because she was found on the sofa at home in the company of her friends. After her beatings, the victim had developed a bruise on her arm. Wound that for the investigating judge could have been caused by other circumstances: “Only one bruise – writes the judge in the reasons – moreover to the arm as shown in the photo and in the medical report could derive from a thousand reasons and even from a simple involuntary jerk and in any case far from integrating a form of physical aggression”.

The judge came to “strongly doubt the offended person”, starting with the reconstruction of the facts provided by the alleged victim: “There are numerous discrepancies, which the statement of the injured person presents as evidenced: the attacks to which the same refers, claiming do not remember in detail for the dating of the facts over time, they remain in the context of absolute vagueness, first of all because the facts are not dated at all and secondly because episodes of ill-treatment such as to lead to contacting the carabinieri must remain impressed, at least with regard to what has done the most harm.” The 28-year-old was acquitted because “the fact does not exist”.