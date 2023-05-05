A few weeks after the Clausura 2023 ends, Club América is already thinking about its next campaign, both in the sports project and in the reinforcements that are being considered that can reach the club. Currently in the team he is waiting to meet his rival in the quarterfinals.
In the last weeks the names of the possible reinforcements for the Eagles have begun to sound, they range from proven players in big teams, in Europe and some more in the same Mexican championship. There has even been talk that they could put together one of the best squads for the Opening 2023 with at least two players per position to have solvency at all times of the season and in turn they will drop elements that no longer give the width in the team .
According to the multiple reports that have emerged in recent weeks, the names that sound the most to arrive at the American team are the goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin. This would remain in doubt due to the good moment it is having Luis Angel Malagon who took ownership of Oscar Jimenez. Even so, the possibility remains that the Argentine will dress in cream blue again.
In the defensive back, there has been talk of up to three names, two Mexicans and one more foreigner who is close to obtaining his naturalization. they are Omar Fields who plays for Santos Laguna and who would arrive on the left side, while on the right the selected man would be Diego Barbosa of Atlas. The third possible reinforcement falls into Matheus Doriaalso from the Warriors for the central.
In the midfield he would have some interesting incorporations, there has been talk of Eugenio Pizzuto who tried his luck in Europe, but went unnoticed, now on his return to Mexico he has been missing and in America they would give him a chance. While in attack they would add Julian Quinones and Alejandro Gomez who are two of the most exciting elements in the Nest.
However, it should be noted that these are still rumors and no further details will be known until the end of the current campaign.
