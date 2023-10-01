“This guy can’t find his way off a stage!”

Former President of the United States Donald Trump spoke in Anaheim at the California Republican Party convention. In front of an audience ecstatic about his candidacy, he attacked his rival in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election, Ron DeSantis. But for a few seconds, even current President Joe Biden was mocked by his predecessor for his age and appearance.

Donald Trump, 77, taunted the 80-year-old Democratic president in front of a hilarious crowd: “This guy can’t find his way off a stage!” Trump, who hopes to replace him at White House in 2024, he imitated him lost on stage: “Look, here’s the scene, I’ve never seen this stupid scene before, I’ve never seen it. But if I walk to the left, there’s a staircase. And if I walk to the right There’s a ladder.” Then the former president turned to the wall, staggering and saying, “And this guy stands up: Where am I? Where am I?”

