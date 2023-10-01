Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The current football week, in various leagues, witnessed the scoring of several personal goals, some of which changed the results of the matches, as did Joel Matip, who gave Tottenham victory at the expense of his team, Liverpool, in the “Premier League”, and the matter was repeated in “La Liga” by the “veteran”. » Ramos, the Seville player, the scorer of Barcelona’s own goal in Barcelona’s victory, and in the “ADNOC Professional League”, Issam Fayez, the “Orange” player, opened the way for the “Tigers” to return in this round, through “friendly fire”!

The rates of scoring “self-goals” increased in our league, after the number increased to 6 goals, after the end of the fourth round, reaching 5.8% of the total goals so far, which is completely different from scoring the same number of rounds last season, as it did not shake. The goal was achieved through “friendly fire” only once, at a rate of only 1.25%, and even the final score for those goals at the end of the previous season did not exceed 4%!

The wheel of “self-goals” did not stop at all, during the rounds of the beginning of the current season, and reached its maximum rates in the first week, which witnessed the scoring of 3 goals, compared to a goal in each subsequent round, and what is strange is that “Orange” was the most exposed to it, with 3 goals scored by 3 players. Because the only similar goal in the same rounds of the previous edition was scored against Ajman as well, while Al-Zaeem is considered to have benefited the most from it in the current edition with two goals.

Two own goals gave victory to the opposing team during the previous rounds, as Al-Zaeem won the victory in the first round at the expense of Baniyas, through Hussein Abbas’s own goal, and Fernando Martinez also caused the only loss for “Abu Dhabi Pride” with his own goal during the round. The second against Al-Annabi, and 5 goals of this type were scored inside the 6-yard area, at the maximum points of defensive depth, which is logical, representing 83.3% of the total!

In the “Premier League”, things went out of their normal range and entered “the realm of madness”, after the rates of personal goals jumped significantly, especially in the current seventh round, which has so far witnessed the scoring of 3 goals via “friendly fire”, which gave Tottenham a direct victory, and contributed In the faltering of Manchester City, and the “horrific fall” of Brighton, bringing the total to 9 goals in 7 rounds, which is the most abundant in the major leagues in Europe, and its percentage in the English Premier League reached 4.4% of the scoring harvest, and what is interesting is that Liverpool and Tottenham are the ones who benefited most from it, With two goals for each team, but they were not spared from its fire either, as each of them suffered an own goal, alongside the leaders, City!

The percentages may change more quickly, but what is certain is that “Ligue One” is the least likely to score “friendly fire” goals, as the French League only witnessed the goal being scored by them once, at a rate of only 0.62% of the total goals, before completing the ongoing 7th round, in When rates rose in “La Liga” by scoring 6 “own” goals, including two goals so far in the eighth round, while “Friendly Fire” registered its presence in the “Bundesliga” 4 times compared to 3 in “Serie A”.

